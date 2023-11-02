Will they make a film adaptation of the Ghost of Tsushima video game? Director Chad Stahelski reveals the status of this interesting project.

Ghost of Tsushima, the successful PlayStation video game that has captivated millions of players, is one step closer to reaching the big screen. Master action filmmaker Chad Stahelski, known for his work on the John Wick franchise, has shared an exciting update on the video game’s film adaptation.

While fans have been eagerly waiting for news about this adaptation for two years and now we have some very good news.

These are the words of Chad Stahelski.

“We have a script, we are very close to getting to work too. Development is always complicated, it is the studies, the strikes, the availabilities and the exploration. You have to make things exist.”

“I think the two things that interest me the most and are closest to me are Highlander and Ghost of Tsushima. Both amazing properties, the story of Ghost is also one of my favorite properties of all time.”

Ghost of Tsushima

A year ago, Chad Stahelski said:

“Honestly, they’re probably the same things that would scare most people. It’s a period fantasy piece. It’s made with reverence to Akira Kurosawa, who is probably in the top five influences on my life when it comes to film. “Ghost of Tsushima is an opportunity to push technology and people forward in a timeless story.”

“I think if we did this right, it would be visually stunning. It’s character driven. You have an opportunity for great action, great appearance. It’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima Island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese. Sony is very happy to support us in that. Trying to direct not just in my language, but in someone else’s, and culturally changing my way of thinking to separate that in a cool way that still appeals to a Western audience.”

