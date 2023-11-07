Created on the technical basis of its sister Calibro, it stands out for a more enveloping front mask and for the presence of rear panniers that blend in with the look of the motorbike. Features and photos of the new Moto Morini Caliber Bagger 2024
Created on the technical basis of its sister Calibro, it stands out for a more enveloping front mask and for the presence of rear panniers that blend in with the look of the motorbike. Features and photos of the new Moto Morini Caliber Bagger 2024
Leave a Reply