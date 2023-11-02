It’s already freezing cold in some areas of Spain, and it’s only going to get worse. The best thing to combat it is a good broth next to the fireplace, but you have to go out to work, pick up the children from school, etc.

Before, the best thing was several layers of wool presses covered with a large raincoat and a good scarf. But it is not very practical, nor very economical. The English will have their Barbours, but the Chinese have their heated vests for less than 20 euros.

Heated vest

In reality, its operation, although years ago it would have seemed like science fiction, is very simple: the vest has several metal plates inside with a certain resistance to the passage of current. And all resistance dissipates heat, giving us a wonderful warmth that is used perfectly thanks to the technical fabric of the vest.

Obviously it is not a garment to go to your son’s wedding, but it is ideal for going to work on the motorcycle without getting exposed to the cold or when you have to take the dog out at 5 in the morning and those types of occasions. In addition, it takes up very little space and is quite resistant.

The best of all is that with the offer it will cost you the same as one from Zara, which is also made of polyester, but without the resistors or the button to turn it on.

You have to connect a good power bank, ideally more than 10,000 mAh if you want it to last a long time or have several heat zones on. Although we have to say that keeping it for 15 minutes is usually enough, since the heat is stored very well.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

You have to be careful with the size, measure your chest, waist and hips with a tailor’s meter and choose the Asian size that best suits your constitution. When in doubt, since these are warm clothing, we recommend that you choose one size larger, although in this case, it is good that it is not too loose so as not to lose thermal insulation and the heat of the resistances.

It can be put in the washing machine, it is made of technical material to protect you from the wind and it usually lasts well for daily use in work areas or busy areas. In addition, you can set various temperatures and it can last all day in use if you work outdoors for example.

Take advantage of the offer and get a heated vest for less than 20 euros on Aliexpress.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here