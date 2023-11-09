One of the most important sagas that Nintendo has among its ranks is The Legend of Zelda. During its more than 35 years it has allowed us to live adventures of all kinds in which the settings in which the action takes place, the objects that can be obtained or also the artistic section have been changed, as happened especially with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

The title published on GameCube has always generated all kinds of opinions due to the cell-shading style used for its characters. Although they are graphics that you can love or hate, what leaves no room for doubt is that one of the main missions of this installment of the series is tremendously tedious and boring, which is why even in the Wii U remastering it was slightly modified to speed up the process.

This is the mission in which Link must board the Red Figurehead to navigate the entire sea in search of the eight fragments into which the Triforce has been divided. An objective that was highly criticized because it was a bit boring having to go from one side of the map to the other collecting these pieces that also required obtaining treasure maps deciphered by Tingle.

Despite everything, the truth is that Nintendo did not plan to implement any of this in the game. The team’s original idea was to split this part of the Triforce in two, sending both pieces to a couple of brand new dungeons. The bad thing is that neither of them ended up seeing the light because the big N chose to cut them from development.





The reason is because the launch of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker It was produced earlier than expected due to the insistence of fans, which meant that cuts had to be made to the content to meet the established deadline. Unfortunately, these two dungeons were included in the bag and that is why in the end the idea arose to replace them with this mission that requires us to navigate from one side to the other.

However, why didn’t they appear in their HD version then? Well, the explanation is very simple and is that in reality they were not completely eliminated, since They were reused in other video games in the saga. Of course, it has never been indicated exactly which ones and therefore we do not know what dungeons they are, so we will most likely be left wondering forever.

