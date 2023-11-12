Like every year, the so-called Singles’ Day or 11 of 11 due to the date on which it is celebrated comes loaded with sales, especially on products from Asian brands like Xiaomi, which go all out by reaching the lowest prices. of the year with quite a difference.

There is several evidence that this is the case, with very top devices with sky-high demand that nevertheless today have plummeted in price, case for example of the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer, which normally costs about 70 euros on Amazon, but which AliExpress sells today for just over 50 euros if you redeem the code D11ES08 before paying.

If you apply the code D11ES08 you could get 8 euros off, although it has a limit of uses so it may sell out quickly.

In any case, With or without a coupon involved, it is clear that the price is absolutely unbeatable No matter how you look at it, one of the best air fryers there is, with an intelligent control option from the application and at a price of around 50 euros.

In addition, there are more details that make this offer particularly interesting, and that is that it is AliExpress Plaza who sells it, that is, It does not come from China but is already in a warehouse in Spain, so it will arrive at your home in just 3-5 days.

Another advantage of this is that it does not have to go through customs, it will not be detained and you will not have to pay anything else. The price you receive when processing the order is absolutely final, without surprises and with the required three-year guarantee.

These are the most important offers of the 11th of the 11th of AliExpress

These are the reasons why, year after year, bargain experts dive with all their interest into the AliExpress catalog for this Singles’ Day, since If you manage to be on time to apply one of the discount codes, you will undoubtedly end up giving a bang in the form of savings.

The Xiaomi air fryer is well worth hurrying up, since as we could see in its analysis, it works perfectly and also has a minimalist appearance that does not look out of place in any kitchen, with a 3.5L basket that can be used to cook portions. more than generous for 2-3 people.

