It’s Bárbara Rey’s birthday. Chelo prepares everything for the party that Bárbara is going to give at her house, but first the star has an appointment that she can’t miss.

Bárbara meets Juan Carlos I in the Zarzuela. They are both naked, in bed and the chemistry between the couple is undeniable.

“Don’t you know what day it is?” Barbara asks the king after kissing him on the lips. “Sorry Maria, I have to make a call,” she says.

The young woman freezes. While Juan Carlos I makes a call, Bárbara realizes that the king has not remembered that it is her birthday. Barbara gets dressed and decides to leave there.

But before leaving, Juan Carlos asks Bárbara to take off the necklace: “It’s a family jewel, someone might recognize it,” he points out. The actress puts it in her bag, her face has completely changed.

Furthermore, Juan Carlos reminds María where she should leave so that no one can see her, but Bárbara can’t imagine who she is going to meet seconds later.

The truth is that Barbara feels very bad. First the disappointment with Paquirri and now this. The young woman becomes aware that she continues to be the second course for all the men who court her.