The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller awaits you exclusively in GAME stores. You can now get this complete PlayStation 5 peripheral. Don’t miss everything it brings and its new functions.

If you are looking for a PS5 controller with great features, you might want to take a look at the new one Nacon Revolution 5 Prothe controller that is now available to offer an advanced gaming experience.

In case you are interested, know that You can now get this Nacon Revolution 5 Pro exclusively for PS5 in GAME and GAME.es stores. The device is available in black or white and is officially licensed by PlayStation.

Furthermore, it is not only compatible with PlayStation 5, but you can also play PS4 and PC with it. We leave you with all the features and functions of the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro which you can find in GAME.

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro PS5 controller awaits you at GAME

The peripheral has a Hall Effect magnetic technology with which the joysticks and triggers have greatly improved precision and durability, which also eliminates the joystick drift that plagues many players.

The triggers also offer the sistema Trigger Blocker which allows you to customize its width. On the other hand, you will also enjoy its multipoint wireless connectivity, with which you can instantly change the sound from your console to your Bluetooth audio peripheral and vice versa.

In terms of vibration, it is equipped with two vibration motors compatible only with PC and PS4 games. D-Pad functions are available and also extensive customization options

with 4 saved profiles, 3 sets of weights, 3 joystick sizes, 3 sets of joystick heads, 1 external microphone input.

So now you know, don’t hesitate to get the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro PlayStation 5 controller exclusively in GAME and GAME.es stores to enjoy a great gaming experience.

Hobby Consoles for GAME