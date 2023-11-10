When the world became dependent on the Internet, the Sun was quiet. Now that the Sun is much more active, some experts fear the possibility of an Internet Apocalypse.

Fear of a modern Carrington event. In 1859, a strong solar storm known as the Carrington event caused sparks to fly on telegraph lines, disrupting service in the United States and Europe. “The magnetic field variations became so strong that they almost became a generating system that drove currents through the telegraph cables,” explains astrophysicist Peter Becker, principal investigator of a new early warning system for the Naval Research Laboratory of USA.

Becker believes that a coronal mass ejection of similar magnitude to that of 1859 could “fry” our Internet infrastructure, to the point of leaving us offline for “several weeks or months” while workers repair all affected network switches and components. for the hypothetical storm. “It would cause an economic disruption of between $10 billion and $20 billion a day in the United States alone.”

Internet dependence in times of high solar activity. The Sun’s cycle repeats every 11 years, always alternating a calm phase with a turbulent one. However, the last few cycles have been relatively calm. “This is the first time in human history that there has been an intersection of increased solar activity with our dependence on the Internet and our global economic dependence on the Internet,” Becker says.

He is not the first catastrophic scientist to warn us of the Internet Apocalypse. In 2021, a University of California study noted that a large coronal mass ejection could wreak havoc on the undersea cables that connect the world to the grid. These cables have repeaters every few kilometers that appear to be especially vulnerable to the electrical currents that could be induced by a large geomagnetic storm.

Predict solar storms. The Sun is made of plasma, a charged gas that generates electrical currents. During its peaks of activity, the Sun releases drops of plasma and magnetic fields explosively, which sometimes reach the Earth, where we are normally protected by the magnetosphere, where auroras occur. The flash of radiation before the energetic jet can be seen from Earth, giving us less than a day to prepare.

In 2022, a launch of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites coincided with a coronal mass ejection that increased the temperature and therefore the density of the atmosphere in the lower part of low Earth orbit. 40 of the 49 newly launched satellites could not be deployed due to atmospheric resistance and ended up disintegrating. 80% of a launch, millions of dollars lost, due to a storm that could not be predicted in time.

There is a good reason why we are still in our infancy in predicting solar storms: we have only been observing the Sun with specific satellites for four solar cycles. Although geomagnetic storms usually affect radio communications and navigation systems at most, a higher intensity event could fry transformers in the electrical grid and leave us without Internet, which is why there are more and more cameras placed on the Sun (and near him).

