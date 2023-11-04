Everything that has to do with Ninja Turtles It is always welcome, especially if we talk about classic products of mutant beings. And the publisher Palladium Books has presented a Kickstarter campaign to finance the return of the franchise’s tabletop RPG.

It was on October 31 when the starting signal for donations was given and in just four hours the set goal of 235,262 euros was achieved. The current figure is 486,566 euros already achievedso it is clear that the public’s desire to enjoy nostalgic content does not disappear.

The goal is to reprint the 1985 game book, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Other Strangeness, with a new cover by Freddie E. Williams II, Michael Majestic, while Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, original creators of the Ninja Turtles, will create alternative illustrations if the stated goal is achieved. Between the pages we will find a fusion of what was seen in Turtles Go Hollywood and Truckin’ Turtles. Additionally, TMNT Transdimensional Adventures will also be returning, which combines material from TMNT Adventures and TMNT Guide to the Universe.

As for the text, it will be updated for today’s audience, but trying to preserve the spirit that surrounded the saga almost 40 years ago. It is expected that Shipments begin in September 2024 and the cost to get your most basic unit is $50. Of course, you can always opt for greater bonuses by paying more money, so you will receive rewards such as personalized dice, miniatures of the turtles, Shredder and other characters.

There is no digital option to choose from and you have until November 28 of this year to decide if you want to take the leap to live an adventure with the Ninja Turtles.

