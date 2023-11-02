A few weeks after celebrating two years since its launch, the James Webb Space Telescope has fulfilled a double objective. Offer astronomers a deeper, sharper view of the universe, and fascinate the rest of the world with some of the most spectacular images of the cosmos.

The telescope entered service in July 2022. Shortly after, its first image was presented to the public: a deep field that allowed researchers to look 13 billion years in the past. Just a few months later, Webb took a deep-field image eight times larger than the first.

Unlike predecessors such as Hubble, Webb does not orbit the Earth, but rather accompanies it from the L2 Lagrange point, a place in space where the gravitational forces of the Sun and the Earth allow it to remain stable at 1.5 million. of kilometers from us. From this privileged position, the telescope constantly and uninterruptedly surprises with its images of deep space and closer objectslike our neighbors in the Solar System.

The Webb Space Telescope has four main instruments: The Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) developed by NASA. The Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) developed by the European Space Agency. The Medium Infrared Instrument (MIRI) developed by the European Space Agency and NASA. And the Near Infrared Imaging Spectrograph (NIRISS) developed by the Canadian Space Agency.

Although most of the images on this list are taken with the NIRCamwhich is the primary camera for near-infrared observations, the MIRI instrument adds a mid-infrared perspective, and the spectrographs provide scientists with information about the composition of objects, including exoplanets.

Many clouds of dust and gas, opaque in the visible spectrum, become translucent thanks to the Webb infrared sensitivity. This particularity has allowed us to obtain unprecedented images of galaxies, stars in formation, dying stars and the atmospheres of the gaseous planets in our Solar System, as well as distant planetary systems.

All this is a small part of what the Webb has given us this year and very little compared to everything we can expect it to offer us throughout its useful life. It is expected to last at least 20 years thanks to its perfect throw aboard an Ariane 5 rocket.

The Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex





Images: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pontoppidan, Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

Image: The star-forming region closest to Earth: a stellar nursery relatively small and quiet 390 light years away. The image is approximately 0.7 light years in diameter. Jets shooting from stars hit the interstellar gas around them, causing it to light up.

Some stars appear surrounded by a shadow called a circumstellar disk, which is the beginning of future planetary systems. These stars are of similar mass to the Sun or smaller. The largest in the image is called S1 and appears in the middle of a luminous cave that it has sculpted with its stellar winds.

The Wolf-Rayet 124 star





Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team

This image combines measurements from the NIRCam and MIRI instruments. The bright star in the center is 11,000 light years away and is 20 times more massive than the Sun. With a surface temperature of 50,000 Kelvin, it is one of the hottest stars known.

In the background, other stars and galaxies can be seen. Some peer through the nebula of gas and dust that the big old star has expelled, stretching across 10 light years. The structure of the nebula tells how the star has been losing mass over time. Instead of having smooth layers, the nebula has irregular, asymmetrical shapes. The star’s wind pushes and shapes those bright clumps of gas and dust.

The Phantom Galaxy





Imagen: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-JWST Team

Formally known as NGC 628 or Messier 74, the Ghost Galaxy forms a perfectly symmetrical spiral. Aside from the delicate filaments of gas and dust in its spiral arms, the image reveals the nuclear star cluster at the center of the galaxy.

About 32 million light years from Earth, in the constellation Pisces, the Ghost Galaxy is almost facing Earth. This, together with its well-defined spiral arms, make it a favorite target for astronomers studying the origin and structure of galactic spirals.

Jupiter and its rings





Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team, Ricardo Hueso (UPV/EHU), Judy Schmidt

The gas giant shines brightly in images Webb took in July 2022. In addition to the glowing auroras at its poles, Webb was able to capture its faint ring system, a million times darker than Jupiter itself.

In the stormy atmosphere of Jupiter highlights the Great Red Spot, a high-pressure storm that has been brewing counterclockwise for hundreds of years. Also visible in the image were Amalthea and Adrastea (two of the 79 known moons of Jupiter).

The birth of a sun





Image: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, T. Ray (Dublin)

In this image we see a newborn star that has ejected supersonic jets of gas from its poles. Although it is only a few tens of thousands of years old, when it grows it will be very similar to our Sun. The bright regions around newborn stars like this They are called Herbig-Haro objects..

Herbig-Haro objects form when gas jets from newborn stars create shock waves as they collide with surrounding gas and dust. This specific Herbig-Haro object is called HH 211 and is located approximately a thousand light years from Earth. It is one of the youngest and closest objects of its kind.

a dying star





Imagen: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Barlow (University College London), N. Cox (ACRI-ST), R. Wesson (Cardiff University)

The Ring Nebula was originally classified as a “planetary nebula” because of its planet-like appearance through small telescopes. In reality, they are the remains of a dying star.

There are two views of the nebula: one captured by NIRCam and another by MIRI. MIRI provided the sharpest, clearest view of the faint halo on the outside of the bright ring. Physical features within this halo suggest there could be a second star helping to sculpt the layers ejected by the dying star.

The Tarantula Nebula





Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team

This star-forming region was called the Tarantula Nebula and is located about 161,000 light years away, in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy. Webb created this mosaic about 340 light years in diameter using high-resolution infrared imaging.

The Tarantula Nebula is an extremely luminous object. In fact, it is the region of star formation largest and brightest of the entire Local Group, which includes our own galaxy, the Milky Way. Inside the nebula is one of the most massive stars we have found, called R136a1. This star has more than 250 times the mass of the Sun and is millions of times more luminous.

The Whirlpool Galaxy





Image: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, A. Adamo (Stockholm University), FEAST JWST team

Also known as Messier Object 51 or NGC 5194, the Whirlpool Galaxy is about 27 million light years from Earth in the constellation Canes Venatici, and is trapped in a tumultuous relationship with his neighborthe dwarf galaxy NGC 5195.

The interaction between these two galaxies has made them one of the most studied galaxy pairs in the night sky. The gravitational influence of M51’s small companion is thought to be partially responsible for the nature of its prominent and defined spiral arms.

The Wolf-Lunmark-Melotte galaxy





Imagen: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Kristen McQuinn (Rutgers University)/Alyssa Pagan (STScI) and Zolt Levay (STScI)

This star-studded image is a photo of a solitary dwarf galaxy called Wolf-Lunmark-Melotte. It is located about 3 million light years from Earth and is an intriguing object for astronomers because it is one of the most remote members of the Local Group.

Due to its isolated nature, WLM is unlikely to have interacted with other systems, making it a primary objective for astronomers who study and test theories about the formation and evolution of galaxies.

The Pillars of Creation





Images: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Joseph DePasquale, Anton M. Koekemoer, Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

We left for last what is probably the most spectacular photo of the Webb telescope, and not because of its originality. They are the Pillars of Creation, giant gas columns in the Eagle Nebula which were already photographed by the Hubble space telescope in 1995. Comparisons are odious, but Webb was able to capture many more stars than Hubble at 6,500 light years away.

At the edges of the columns there are undulations that look like lava. They are expulsions of stars in formation. Young stars launch supersonic jets that interact with clouds of material, creating wavy patterns like those of a ship moving through water. These stars are estimated to be only a few hundred thousand years old and will continue to form for millions of years.

Image | POT

In Xataka | James Webb takes such defined images of space that the previous ones looked like watercolor paintings next to him.