This 2023 has been interesting, for the worse, in Hollywood: in May, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) declared a strike that lasted 148 days. Months later, in July, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) called another strike that has just been called off with an agreement pending ratification.

Beyond the rights and improvements that actors and writers have demanded and demand from the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), two strikes have caused chaos in Hollywood productions.

The writers’ strike stopped almost any pre-production and many shoots that could not have their writers on set. That of actors, for its part, prevents both the filming and the promotion of films and series, affecting both productions in progress and those awaiting release.

This has caused severe delays in the release calendar, which was still feeling the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Although films like Napoleon, Apple TV+o The Marvels, de Disneyhave maintained their respective dates, a few have been postponed to new appointments in which, they hope, the waters have calmed down.

Today in Hobby Cinema from Hobby Consolas, we will review the major films that have seen delays in their release dates due to strikes and, if there are any, we will give you the one that is currently in force.

Dune: Part II

Warner Bros.

This is probably one of the most stinging delays since it was announced. Denis Villeneuve was going to release the second part of his fantastic adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert in autumn 2023.

Beyond the deserved fame of Herbert’s essential science fiction work, Dune and its sequel benefit from a very attractive cast.

Not being able to have Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgård, Christopher Walken o Dave Bautista to promote the moviewas unacceptable to Warner.

The film was taken to March 15, 2024when can we return to Arrakis to continue the adventure of Paul Atreides; If everything goes well, of course.

poor creatures

Searchlight Pictures

The new movie Emma Stone at the orders of Yorgos LanthimosPoor Creatures, was going to be released in 2023, and so it will be, with a delay, in the United States, where it will arrive in December instead of September.

In Spain, however, we will not see the film until the end of January 2024, the 26th to be exact.

The Batman: Parte II

Warner Bros.

The writers’ strike affected the final writing work on the sequel to The Batman, and the actors’ strike has completely affected the schedule due to scheduling conflicts.

The 2022 film starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader generated its own sequel, despite being conceived as an independent story.

Matt Reeves He started working on the script very early and Filming was expected to begin in 2023, but it will not do so until 2024..

The movie is scheduled for 2025but that may change if Warner fails to make the agendas fit once the actors call off the strike.

The Avatar Aftermath

After the premiere of Avatar: The Sense of Water, Disney had the machinery ready for the sequels under the orders of James Cameron.

But the strike affects the calendar even in the long term. In June, the House of Mouse announced that Avatar 3 It was scheduled to premiere in December 2025, Avatar 4 in December 2029 and Avatar 5 in December 2031; 22 years after the release of the first film.

Multiversal mess in the MCU

We are going to bring together all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that have been affected in one way or another by the strikes.

The eternally delayed Blade movie did not miss its appointment and was sent to February 2025and it can still be delayed again due to project readjustments.

Another film that has seen its release delayed is Captain America: Brave New World, which went to July 2024. The same applies to the Thunderbolts movie, which moved away to December 2024and will probably be delayed again.

It is highly unlikely that Deadpool 3 will maintain its current release date. May 2024: The film had to interrupt filming, so post-production cannot progress at a good pace either.

You’ve been waiting for almost five years for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring the 4 Fantasticso you can wait a little longer: for now, until May 2025but it’s probably more.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty y Avengers: Secret Wars were delayed to 2026 y 2027respectively.

Finally, the film Spider-Man that will continue Spider-Man: No Way Home stopped its pre-production, but as the project enjoys the secrecy of Marvel Studios, it is not known how long the delay will have been.

Also the Spider-Man universe

Sony Pictures

Sony has also had to make adjustments and, for now, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is off the calendar. We’ll have to hold on to enjoy the closing of the trilogy of Miles Morales.

Kraven the Hunter was delayed half a year, August 2024while the film of El Muerto, with Bad Bunny, was shelved. We’re not sure if this latest news is good or bad.

Fast & Furious 11

Universal Pictures

Even the best families suffer the impact of the strike, and that of Dominic Toretto is no exception.

After the premiere of Fast & Furious X, the sequel and last? saga film is scheduled for spring 2025.

But the pre-production of the Universal film was suspended due to the writers’ strike, so it is easy that, even if it is a few months, we will see some delay in its arrival in theaters.

Unless Vin Diesel use a new mixture of nitrous oxide so that the cars on set travel in time and can film on time: they haven’t done that yet in the franchise.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The animated film The Lord of the rings Nor did it escape the long shadow of the strikes.

Originally, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim was going to premiere in theaters on April 2024, but Warner delayed it to December of the same year.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The King of the Kaiju and the regent of Skull Island cannot be tickled much and, in fact, their next film together is the one that suffers the least delay.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire It was going to be released on March 15, 2024, but readjustments delayed it to April 12th.

Ghostbusters: Firehouse

Sony Pictures

The continuation of Ghostbusters: Beyond, was scheduled to be one of the Christmas events in 2023, but it will no longer be.

The film suffered a slight delay and will not hit theaters until the end of March 2024.

Furthermore, movies like Scream 7the next installment of Transformers —still untitled—, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon or the next Karate Kid movie, have seen their productions halted, affecting the dates on which they would have arrived in movie theaters.

The echoes of these strikes will resonate in the industry for some years, as happened in 2008, when it was only the scriptwriters who stopped working to fight for their rights.