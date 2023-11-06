The most expensive Corsa OPC in the Netherlands is also the coolest.

One of the nicest categories in terms of cars is the B-segment hot hatch. Nowadays hot hatches are extremely strong, large and heavy. Very cool, but not really the qualities you are looking for in a Hot Hatch. You want a small three-door with a low weight, powerful engine and strong chassis.

One of the forgotten cars in this class is the Opel Corsa OPC. The Polo GTI has a loyal fan base, you see many Clio RSs at track days and the Mini Cooper S also has its own cult following. But the Corsa OPC? We regularly overlook them and that is a shame, because they are cool cars.

YELLOW!!!

In this case we have the most expensive Corsa OPC in the Netherlands for you. You won’t easily miss this one, because of the paint color: bright yellow! Yellow and Opels is always a brilliant combination and here too it does not disappoint.

the great thing about OPCs is that Opel Performance Center (that’s what those letters stand for) did some extras. With the Polo GTI you get a big engine, checked clothing and some red stripes. The Corsa OPC mainly gets different hardware. The seats are from Recaro and the brakes are from Brembo.

The engine is the B16LER under the hood. This is good for 207 hp and 245 Nm of torque. There is a temporary overboost function that gives you 280 Nm at your disposal. Handy if you need to overtake someone. The chassis with FSD dampers and shorter springs is also very premium. The steering is also faster and more direct than that of a regular Corsa.

Most expensive Corsa OPC with performance package?

It is not stated in the advertisement, but judging by the wheels and brakes, the most expensive Corsa OPC in the Netherlands has the coveted performance package. These have 33 cm brakes, an even stiffer chassis, 18 inch wheels and a limited slip differential from Drexler.

The price for all that beauty is not too bad. The selling party would like to get 19,250 euros for it. That’s a lot of money, but this 2018 example has only run 33,765 km. For that money you can get a used, newer generation Opel Corsa, but that one has a maximum of 100 hp and this one has double that. And it’s yellow, which is always good on a hot hatch. Interested? You can view the ad here!

