How we love the images our contestants share! On October 31, Pasapalabra dressed for the occasion and celebrated Halloween with a special program.

Roberto Leal dressed up as the Mad Hatter to welcome us, the guests also brought out their darkest side, and for this celebration we had two former contestants who had a great time: Marta Terrasa and Marta Garriga.

The two former contestants were eligible for a prize of 5,000 euros for whoever won in El Rosco but, if they completed it, the prize would rise to 50,000 euros. Finally, Marta Garriga was the one who won the award.

On social networks, both have left us exclusive and unpublished images that reflect how much fun they had during this Halloween special, “a terrifyingly fun afternoon” according to Terrasa.

For his part, Garriga has been very grateful for the opportunity to return to the Pasapalabra set, to meet Roberto Leal again and to have been able to meet and play against Marta Terrasa. Among all the photos you can breathe the great atmosphere that existed during this very special program. Don’t miss them!

And what can we say about our Mad Hatter. Roberto Leal thus welcomed a program that was as terrifying as it was fun, a Pasapalabra program in which they had a “scary” time.