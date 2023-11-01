Most smartphone brands have their iconic models. Or at least the oldest ones, the ones that have been in the business the longest. It is the case of Samsungthat with his SGH-E700 It marked a time for many, when clamshell mobile phones were more fashionable. Now, with the new heyday of folding, the Korean brand launches a limited edition of its From Flip5 to honor him.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro Edition

Inspired by the classic Samsung SGH-E700 on the outside





Already well known to most, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is one of the best folding (or foldable) smartphones on the market at the moment. You cannot deny its inspiration in the desired best-selling flip phones a couple of decades ago, and above all, in the then star model of the brand itself, the Samsung SGH-E700of which more than 10 million units were sold.

And if you are inspired by an iconic product, why not honor it too? Well, precisely, retro lovers and the most nostalgic are who Samsung has thought of when designing the Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro Edition.

Based on the conventional Z Flip5, this model shares almost all of its features with it, but has other distinctive features that fans of technology in general and those of Samsung smartphones will appreciate.

For example, it shares its color combination with the SGH-E700 indigo blue and silveror an exclusive design for the external screen, which, in addition to the time, shows an animated graphic with an urban skyline.





At a price of 1399 euros, the circulation of this series will be very limited, so you should hurry up and order it if you are interested in it. It goes on sale today November 1st while stocks last and in addition to getting the Z Flip5 Retro Editionyou will be getting an exclusive set of accessories with an official case plus three decorative cards with different logos that the brand has worn throughout its history and an engraved card, with the unique serial number of the limited unit.

A whole Galaxy Z Flip5 inside





For the rest, say that, with this smartphone you will be getting a high-end terminal, which will offer you a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main displaywith Full HD+ resolution at 120 Hz, and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED external screen with 748 x 720p resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate.

Mount one Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with a 5G modem along with 8 GB of RAM and can be purchased with 256 or 512 GB of storage, while its operating system is One UI 5.1.1 on Android 13.

It has a dual main camera with 12 + 12 Mpand a 10 Mp front camera and in terms of autonomy, this model has a 3,700 mAh battery with fast wired charging at 25W plus wireless and reverse wireless charging.

It also has IPX8 certification, and in the connectivity section, it offers WiFi 6E plus Bluetooth 5.3 in addition to having chip NFC.

