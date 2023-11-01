An event that has marked the recent technological panorama is the End of support for Windows CEan operating system created for embedded and pocket devices.

This system, which has had a long and successful history, has officially reached the end of its life cycle after 26 years of life.

It was a software platform designed for low-power and small-sized equipment, such as personal digital assistants, industrial terminals, PDAs or navigation systems.

It was first released in November 1996, coinciding with the release of Windows NT 4, Microsoft’s operating system for servers and workstations.

Microsoft ends Windows CE support

Windows CE provided an alternative for handheld devices after the arrival of the fourth version of Windows NT.

However, earlier this month, The end of support for its most recent version, CE 8, under the name Compact Embedded 2013, was announced.marking a milestone in its journey, characterized by various stages and evolutions over time.

Despite its versatility, in 2011, Microsoft revealed its plans to replace Windows CE with a unified platform based on Windows 8.

However, the transition was not as successful as anticipated. Later in 2020, an official migration path to a Win10 IoT-based container was outlined, signaling a shift in the operating systems landscape for embedded devices.

The impact of Windows CE on the mobile device market

The history of Windows CE has been a journey full of ups and downs. Throughout its existence, it has gone through peak moments and has been the subject of doubts about its viability.

Since its beginnings, This operating system has tried to adapt to the demands of pocket devices or PDA, adjusting its approach to meet changing market demands.

In this context, the platform emerged as a response to the search for a device of a certain style, although it later redirected its focus towards a rapidly growing niche.

At a time when pocket PCs were on the rise, this system contributed to the evolution of this segment by providing support for multiple CPUs and a variety of devices.

As time advanced, as well as technology, CE embarked on competition within the emerging smartphone market.

Despite its efforts, it faced significant challenges trying to gain traction against systems like iOS and Android, which eventually spelled the end for this Microsoft system.

This way, The end of Windows CE marks the end of an eraalthough a period of continuous license sales was available for Windows Embedded Compact 2013 until 2028.

Nevertheless, Extended support for Windows CE 2013 will end later this year. But despite this, devices currently running this operating system can still be used indefinitely, although they will not receive any more security updates.