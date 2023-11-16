The most economical M2 in the world is also one of the most striking

Having a sporty car with a lot of power is very attractive for us petrolheads. Nothing is more fun than being able to move from your seat quickly. The disadvantage is that with current fuel prices, driving can become a very expensive affair.

That is one of the two reasons why the undersigned still drives old-fashioned diesel. Driving back and forth to the office (226 km in total) only costs about 13 liters of diesel (25.35 euros) with the 330d. With the Mini Cooper S I need 15.58 liters of Super Plus (at 36.62 euros) and with the Audi A6 3.0 TFSI that was approximately 27 liters of Super Plus (63.45 euros). Yes, driving a car with a big petrol engine is very expensive!

Add to that the fact that diesel is considerably cheaper per liter and the calculation is quickly made. Oh, and it’s also the fastest of the above three cars. And thanks to the high torque, it is also ideal for driving long distances.

220d Coupé xDrive

In that respect, we completely understand the most economical M2 in the world. Well, we call it the most economical M2 in the world, but it is not actually an M2. The car started life as the dream of a young regional account manager who was allowed to lease a 220d Coupé. An xDrive, so you can arrive on location regardless of the weather.

Then something special happened. The car underwent a minor metamorphosis in which both appearance and technology were completely overhauled. We start with the technology, because under the hood there is no B47 two-liter four-cylinder, but the B57 engine. That is an inline six with a swept volume of 3 liters. Juiceflap!

Enormous power for the most economical M2 in the world

And for the occasion, the engine was immediately equipped with all kinds of upgrades. Stage 3, says the ad. Now an ‘Internship’ really doesn’t say anything at all, except that in this case quite a bit has been done.

In many cases, Stage I is only a remap (chip tuning) and Stage II is a downpipe, intercooler, intake and the like.

With Stage III you also include the turbos, fuel pump, injectors and the like. But again, it says nothing at all and is worth just as much as Henk-Jan Smit’s assessment: it only gives an indication.

The result in this specific case is a lot of power (485 hp) and even more torque: 950 Nm! This power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. In terms of performance it will be fine. You will stay ahead of a standard M2 and you will also stay ahead of a (lightly) tuned one.

And what should that cost?

In terms of appearance, the most economical M2 in the world cannot really be called a wallflower, because the 220d Coupé is equipped with a complete M2 body kit. The yellow paint is also very striking. That’s not a wrap, because judging by the hinges it is the original color of the 220d! A huge spoiler has also been mounted and a set of 19-inch alloys with new Continental tires.

Then we arrive at the price of the most economical M2 in the world. The seller is asking 34,950 euros for it. And you know, that’s not even a very bad price for what you get in return.

And yes, the navigation system is a simple system, but if you start to worry about it, you won’t understand the car anyway and it would be better to go for a full options 418i GC without parking heater. The car is in Lithuania, so you can buy the car from Lithuanians. Then you have a nice ride back, perfect with such a diesel!

