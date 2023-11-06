One more month, we bring you the list with the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop in that period. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us the most successful titles in downloads in recent weeks in the virtual store.
The most downloaded in the Switch eShop
This time we see that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has not regained the first position. Neither is Pikmin 4 and not even the one that had it last month, Fae Farm, since Super Mario Bros Wonder has debuted in first position.
We leave you with the list:
Super Mario Bros Wonder
Suika Game
EA Sports FC 24
Minecraft
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Dave the Diver
Stardew Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Among Us
Nintendo Switch Sports
Fae Farm
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Party Superstars
Detective Pikachu: El regreso
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
What do you think of the most downloaded ones in the Nintendo Switch eShop? We read you in the comments.
Source: eShop.
