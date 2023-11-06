One more month, we bring you the list with the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop in that period. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us the most successful titles in downloads in recent weeks in the virtual store.

The most downloaded in the Switch eShop

This time we see that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has not regained the first position. Neither is Pikmin 4 and not even the one that had it last month, Fae Farm, since Super Mario Bros Wonder has debuted in first position.

We leave you with the list:

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Suika Game

EA Sports FC 24

Minecraft

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Dave the Diver

Stardew Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Among Us

Nintendo Switch Sports

Fae Farm

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mario Party Superstars

Detective Pikachu: El regreso

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

What do you think of the most downloaded ones in the Nintendo Switch eShop? We read you in the comments.

Source: eShop.