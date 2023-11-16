loading…

Palestinian youth who have feelings of revenge and nationalism are a threat to the US and Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The most dangerous threat to Israel and the United States is not Hamas fighters. Both now and in the future, according to the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, the threat to the two countries is Palestinian youth.

Salami said Palestinian youth were adapting to the new reality in Gaza, where Israel and America faced a “dangerous situation”.

“Palestinian youth are adapting to new conditions and are just learning the rules of war. “They have created a quagmire for America and Israel not only on the battlefield but also in politics, intelligence and security,” he said in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Thursday, as reported by Press TV.

“Gaza will become a grave for the Zionists. “They used to fight in forts and behind walls and thought that the walls would protect them from God’s wrath, but God’s punishment would come upon them from where they least expected,” he added.

“Today, they have crossed the wall and exposed their tanks to Palestinian youth who are hunting tanks and bulldozers at close range, so that 180 of their 1,600 tanks have been destroyed to date, which means more than 10% of them have been destroyed. .”

General Salami said Israel must prepare for more surprises such as al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm which saw Palestinian resistance fighters storm the occupied territories in the worst event in Israel’s history.

“Just as Hurricane al-Aqsa came from a place the enemy did not expect, they must wait for another storm that will reach them from a place they did not expect,” he said.

“Muslims in the world today are more empathetic than ever, and even in the non-Muslim world, the world is against America and its partners,” General Salami added.

The IRGC chief said arrogant countries had joined hands in a “disgusting and utterly shameful display”, waging a war on children in Gaza that signaled the end of their empire.