The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, the epic work of CD Projekt RED, can be found at a brutal price on the PlayStation Store for its full version.

He Black Friday is leaving some of the most impressive offers that can be seen all year in PlayStation Store. In this way, PS5 and PS4 players can get titles as interesting as the best PS5 game with a 38% discount. But, if what you want is to play one of the most brutal open worlds in historynow you can do it by less than 15 euros on the Sony platform.

Although this is a statement that may generate many comments, we will agree that The Witcher III: Wild Hunt It is one of the best games ever, at least as far as its genre is concerned. If you have not yet been able to accompany Geralt of Rivia on his journey through the closing of the trilogy, you can currently get it through the PlayStation Store for only 14.99 euroswhich means a 70% discount compared to its usual price on the Valve platform. Therefore, you will be saving a total of 35 euros if you buy it before next November 28at which point the promotion will no longer be available.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition para PS5/PS4 por 14,99€

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt in its complete edition, at the best price in the PS Store for Black Friday

“While it is true that we are talking about one of the best RPGs in video game historyand that this would justify taking a new or first tour of the lands of Velen, in this analysis we focus on the next-gen update, so what should be highlighted is its improved graphics and other improvements. A free update loaded with work to offer next-generation graphics, the most notable playable changes, implementation of mods, photo mode, correction of notable errors, new content… The reasons are more than enough to praise the work done.”we highlighted in our analysis of The Witcher III in the new generation.

Therefore, do not hesitate to get the complete edition of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt for only 14.99 euros on the PlayStation Storealthough you will have to do it before November 28.

