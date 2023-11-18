The most powerful build in Diablo 4 Season 2 has received a variable that makes it even more destructive. If you have a sorcerer or sorceress, this is how you should configure their skills and equipment to burst Sanctuary.

The classes of Diablo 4 They have improved enormously in season 2, but there is one that wins the game against them all: the sorcerer. The electric build that is capable of taking down any boss has been the best build in the game by far.

However, the introduction of the Evil Rings has caused some things to change. Many users are experimenting and have come to find a new build for Diablo 4 even more destructive that you must prove yes or yes.

The Diablo 4 Season 2 meta build that improves the Sorceress even more

Active skills

Summoned Lightning Spear Destructive Energy Bolt Shimmering Teleportation Blizzard Enhanced Flame Shield Supreme Unstable Currents

Passive skills

Devastation Elemental Domination Crystal Cannon Elemental Harmony Precision Magic Aligned Elements Mana Shield Protection Inner Fire Devouring Flame Static Shock Invigorating Conduit Sweeping Currents Electrocution Overflowing Energy

Charms

Ball Lightning Fire Discharge

Legendary Traits and Equipment

Fortune Trait Gravitational Trait Control Trait Disobedience Trait Overwhelming Currents Trait Garb of Infinity Will of Tibault Heirloom of Esu Corroded Seal of X’Fal Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Ring

Vampire powers

Domination Prey on the weak Ravenous Touch Cursed Infection

Now it’s time to destroy any enemy in Sanctuary. Do you want more news about the game? We recently learned that the creators of Diablo 4 prefer to have negative opinions than not receive any comments: “that shows interest.”

Don’t miss our guides on this second season such as the most broken build that enhances the sorceress or the Diablo 4 season 2 build with which you will cause 300% more damage to bosses. There are a few “petonic” configurations.

For example, here we leave you the Tier 1 list of classes to level up quickly in the Season of Blood. What are the most powerful classes right now in Diablo 4? We answer that question and we also tell you 5 things you should avoid doing in Diablo 4 Season 2.

Other interesting articles:

The best Diablo 4 classes for season 2 after patch 1.2.2: which ones are best for the endgame and level 100 The Diablo 4 season 2 build with infinite damage with which to defeat the final boss of the game in 4 seconds

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox One

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more