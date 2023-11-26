Youtooz is going to release a figure of the most beloved character from the FNAF movie. The most famous lawyer from Five Nights at Freddy’s!

After its devastating run in theaters, becoming the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, it was to be expected that the merchandise for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie would end up arriving. Youtooz, a brand that has been collaborating with the franchise for a long time, has announced a very special new product: it is going to launch a official figure of Doughe FNAF movie lawyer.

The company asked the public on social networks what they would like to see in the new batch of Helluva Boss Youtooz figures. One of the responses they received was a photo of the character from the movie, but what they did not expect was that this would lead to the reveal of the first image of Doug’s figure. A partial image, but it totally shows that it is him.

Although it has a secondary role, like the Aunt Jane’s Lawyerthe character played by Michael P. Sullivan has earned the affection of fans of the FNAF movie. It seems that it won’t take long to see it as part of the merchandising of the feature film, although everything indicates that it will take several months to arrive. Luckily, many will be able to make time watching FNAF on Blu-Ray or DVD, since the release date of its physical edition is just around the corner.

What other characters would you like to see figures of? Now that it has also sneaked into other series, as we have seen with FNAF’s cameo in Rick & Morty, Would you like to see this lawyer in any of the games?

Fuente