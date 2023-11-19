The most anticipated films of 2024 and that no one should miss: we analyze next year’s release schedule to stay with the essential films.

The end of the strike of Hollywood writers and actors has had two almost immediate effects: a torrent of announcements of new projects or the resumption of those that were pending and the inclusion of others, apparently definitively, in the release calendar.

Although we have been greatly disappointed with the delay in the release of films such as the continuation of Mission: Impossible: Death Sentence Part 1, which will not arrive until May 23, 2025, not to mention Avatar 3, The Batman 2, Fast & Furious XI or Fantastic Four, it is also true that 2024 is going to be full of movies.

If we take an in-depth look, we can say that it is from March of next year when we will begin to take the pulse of the blockbusters that are going to hit theaters.

The first major blockbuster to land in commercial theaters will be Dune Part 2 and, from there, begins a wonderful roller coaster that will not stop throughout the year and will even take us to enjoy months in which they will compete for the different films favor the public.

We have been left only with the 13 most anticipated movies of 2024 which we place among the highlights of the year, but there are many more! Action lovers should not lose sight of Ballerina, Godzlla x Kong or Karate Kid while those who enjoy horror should take into account titles such as Nosferatu, Speak no Evil or Trap, Shyamalan’s new work.

It goes without saying that we will be very attentive to any changes that occur in the release schedule to inform you promptly from HobbyCine. In the meantime, we can lick our lips in the face of everything that is yet to come. And let’s hope that the changes in the industry result in leaving the creative crisis behind and that workers have better conditions to perform.

Other interesting articles:

The actors’ strike ends: SAG-AFTRA reaches a tentative agreement with the studios after 118 days Two video game adaptations are priority projects for Warner after the strike

Launch:

November 5, 2024

And also

Find out more about Raquel Hernández Luján, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more