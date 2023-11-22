On January 1, 1995, the day woke up rough in the North Sea. Two storm fronts were stirring up the waters and complicating trade routes; but on Drauper, an oil platform about 100 kilometers off the coast of Norway, it was a normal day.

Until three in the afternoon. At that moment, the laser sensors at the bottom of the platform warned that a 25-meter-high wave had formed and was coming directly toward them. The workers thought there was some technical problem. A wave of that size was not even in the imagination of the engineers who had built Drauper.

All you had to do was look outside.

Drauper’s. That January 1, 1995, a wall of water measuring almost 26 meters ran over the oil platform at more than 70 kilometers per hour. Drauper withstood the challenge with very few damage, but something very important had just happened: for the first time in history, we had real data of a monster wave.

Ola monster? Old men’s tales, drunken stories, babblings of shipwrecked people with post-traumatic stress disorder… That is the explanation that physicists and oceanographers gave to the testimonies of enormous waves that emerged from nowhere. And no, I’m not exaggerating. In 1826, Captain Jules Dumont d’Urville and three other scientists spoke of waves of 33 meters in the Indian Ocean and were publicly ridiculed by the prestigious scientist (and politician) François Arago. We were talking about something that, according to available science, was simply impossible.

What’s more, we are talking about something very difficult to document: the probability of surviving after encountering one of these walls of water is frankly low. With science against it, with almost no witnesses… the idea of ​​’monster’ waves roaming the ocean was easily dismissed. Drauper changed things.

Since then, with the help of real-time monitoring provided by satellites, researchers have studied this type of phenomenon in detail. But only now, a team from the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen has just published a model that allows them to be predicted in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

How have they done it? What have they discovered? The researchers combined data from 158 buoys around the world that collect data 24 hours a day with 700 years of records on waves, heights and sea states. The result is striking: to begin with, these types of waves are much more common than they seem.

“Our analysis shows that monster waves occur continuously. In fact, we recorded 100,000 waves that can be defined in this way. This is equivalent to around 1 monster wave every day,” explains Johannes Gemmrich, one of the authors of the study.

What’s behind them. Although not all of them reach such a gigantic size, the data shows how wrong we were. For example, these waves do not form as we thought (they are not combinations of waves), the key is in what is called “linear superposition”. A phenomenon, known since the 1700s, that occurs “when two wave systems cross each other and reinforce each other for a short period of time.”

It is a relatively simple mechanism, but without the appropriate conditions it is very difficult to generate waves of this type. That’s why it wasn’t the favorite “explanation.” Now we know that this was what was behind it.

What is all this for? Fundamentally, to make the sea a safer place. It is true that we have improved a lot in recent decades, but the truth is that a 25-meter wave can split a boat in two in the blink of an eye. To the extent that much of our economy depends on ships crossing the ocean, making them safer is great news.

Imagen | Marcus Woodbridge