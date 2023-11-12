Although currently, and it seems that it has always been this way in the MCU, that name is carried by Carol Danvers, the first woman to take up the baton of the name of the Kree warrior Mar-Vell was Monica Rambeau. Panini Comics brings together some of his main appearances from his spectacular origin to some solo adventures.

Monica Rambeau. Get through the big door

The debut of a superhero is usually linked to a crucial moment in his life, something that will mark him forever. It can be a dramatic act that leads you to act on impulse and rise to glory or that moment in which powers make their appearance, either due to genetics or due to those accidents that endow surprising abilities to people whose heart and soul. soul they live by and for others. This is the case of Monica Rambeau, a woman who is experiencing clear discrimination due to her gender when it comes to accessing a position of greater responsibility within her job at the New Orleans Port Patrol, where she is repeatedly denied her promotion to Captain, being the most suitable for the position.

If we add to all this that we are telling this story in Annual #16 of The Amazing Spider-Man, the relevance that everything takes on is much greater. And if the ones who give you life are Roger Stern and John Romita Jr. (along with the inks of the much-missed John Sr.) you can ask for little more. They are going to show us a woman confident in herself, with very clear ideas, with a desire for justice and doing good, superior to what is to come. Her powers are just the icing on a cake that was already baked, the culmination of a masterpiece of infinite curves that rarely took advantage of her physique to be one of the great heroines of the eighties alongside the Avengers. .

My creator, my main supporter

Roger Stern did not forget his work, he recovered it for his Avengers-type formation, although recovering it is not the option to define his situation, it really gave him a solution for continuity. In The Avengers #227, shortly after her appearance in the Annual, he included her in the team’s lineup following a test of her surprising powers. One more step in her personal development.

Her time in the group led at that time by Janet Van Dyne, the Wasp, went from less to more, becoming one of the fundamental pillars of that stage, including participation in the first Secret Wars, her great role in the saga that took them to space both with the Skrulls and facing Nebula, granddaughter of Thanos in Sanctuary II or its relevance in much more dramatic moments such as the Assault on the Mansion by the Lords of Evil and the subsequent consequences that led them to the Olympus.

This last moment, just the aftermath of the assault that left Hercules and Jarvis badly injured, narrated in The Avengers #279, is also found within this hardcover volume. There we also witnessed the culmination of her time in The Avengers, the proposal to become the new President of the group. After demonstrating that she is something more than her powers, she ends up accepting, although the tricks of the Druid Doctor ended up taking that decision in other directions, but that is a different adventure. Monica Rambeau had already earned a place in History, with capital letters.

Flying alone doesn’t feel so good

Apart from other dalliances with Spiderman and Starfox in two Marvel Team-Ups from the last era of the title, issues #142 and #143 (remember that the collection ended in #150), Captain Marvel managed to star in some solo chronicles, as One-Shots or as part of other La Casa de las Ideas publications, such as Marvel Fanfare. There we can see her exploring again facets that we had already seen before, such as her relationship with New Orleans, where she will have the opportunity to make amends against Moonstone, one of the Lords of Evil who caused her so much suffering. We will also see her postulation with the black community in the United States against racism, all under the auspices of Dwayne McDuffie and Mark D. Bright, authors of color, who created vindicative stories that matched Miss Rambeau’s personality but did not They have left a great mark on their career.

Conclusion

Therefore we find a volume that serves as a perfect introduction for the character who, after passing through the Disney + television series Scarlet Witch and Vision, is now going to be one of the protagonists of the recent theatrical release of The Marvels , being played by Teyonah Parris. Lights and shadows that give an image of who Captain Marvel is, although her title was lost over time and she came to take other names, such as Photon or Spectrum. She now returns to resume her career under the name that she receives from the elementary particle responsible for the quantum manifestations of the electromagnetic phenomenon and we can see it in the volume that Panini has just put on sale under the title Monica Rambeau: Photo.

Captain Marvel: The Saga of Monica Rambeau

Title: : Captain Marvel: The Saga of Monica Rambeau

URL : Milcomics

Author : VVAA

Format : Paperback

Publication date : 2023-10-26

ISBN : 9788411507622

Description : A complete chronological volume with Monica Rambeau’s career from her debut as the new Captain Marvel, shortly after the death of Mar-Vell and at the hands of Roger Stern and John Romita Jr., through her entry into The Avengers and her solo adventures, in two unpublished specials in Spain, along with other appearances never before published.

