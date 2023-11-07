The moment Fuji and Nikita Mirzani went on holiday to Europe was widely discussed. In fact, netizens have digital traces of their relationship, an old video has emerged which has also been widely discussed.

Nikita Mirzani and Fujianti Utami alias Fuji were reportedly feuding in the past. This incident began when Vaneesa Angel and Bibi Ardiansyah had an accident and died.

At that time, many people expressed empathy and even donated aid to Gala Sky, Vanessa Angel and Bibi’s child.

It is suspected that Nikita commented harshly on the action, even mentioning Fuji’s habits as a teenager in South Jakarta (South Jakarta).

The mother of three children commented on the inappropriate donation to Gala Sky, because she was still considered a well-off family.

Apart from that, there were also digital traces regarding Fuji which Nikita Mirzani was reluctant to interview. Currently, Nikita Mirzani and Fuji are on holiday together.

This holiday together in seven European countries is an initiative of the beauty doctor, Oky Pratama.

“Enthusiastic, enthusiastic about traveling together. Later we will also meet several people there,” said Nikita Mirzani when met at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Cengkareng, Tangerang on Tuesday (7/11/2023).

“If I go to Rome, I will definitely say to Fuji, ‘Fuji, I and my girlfriend, my ex (went there)’ so he knows it’s romantic,” said the artist who is familiarly called Niki.

Nikita Mirzani doesn’t just feel enthusiastic about traveling around Europe. Fuji, who was going there for the first time, was no less excited.

“I really want to go to Europe, but I don’t know which country I want to go to. Basically I want to travel around the world,” said Fuji.

The departure of Nikita Mirzani and Fuji also dispelled reports that the two were at odds.

“Dismissing the issue that says ‘What is their relationship with Fuji and Niki? Is it okay’, they have always been fine,” said Doctor Oky Pratama.