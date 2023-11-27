Tariq Halilintar paid so much attention to Fuji when he was still dating, that he patiently taught his lover to pronounce the letter “R”.

Yes, as is known, Fuji has a lisp so he has difficulty pronouncing the letter “R”.

Patiently, Tariq trained Fuji so he could pronounce the letter “R” fluently.

Initially, Tariq modeled the pronunciation of the letter R by making the sound “Rrrrrrr,” and told Fuji to follow suit.

Hearing that Fuji continued to have difficulty pronouncing the letter “R”, Tariq stuck a cotton bud under Fuji’s tongue.

“Go up, touch this,” said Tariq while trying to vibrate Fuji’s tongue by moving the cotton bud.

Unable to stand the hilarious behavior of Atta Halilintar’s younger brother, Fuji burst out laughing.

The video shared by the TikTok account @unie_khairunnisa immediately made netizens nostalgic. In fact, quite a few people are wondering why a couple as sweet as them could break up.

“Why did you break up?” asked netizens.

“This is what is called love from the heart,” said another netizen.

“How will Al react when he sees this,” netizens asked.