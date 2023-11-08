Suara.com – Herjunot Ali is one of the actors who is an idol for women. His charm makes women crazy about the 38 year old actor.

Not only successful as an actor, Herjunot Ali is also active as a DJ. Recently a video circulated of Herjunot Ali DJing at an event entitled Empat Fest.

The video was shared by the Tiktok account @hannahleiii. Judging from the video, Herjunot Ali, who is wearing a black T-shirt, looks like he is having fun dancing while playing Poco Poco music by Yopie Latul.

Even Herjunot Ali also sang the song Poco Poco. In the video, the audience also sings and dances to the song Poco Poco.

“Poco Poco with Herjunot Ali #reuniakbar #sman4jakarta j,” wrote the account @hannahleiii quoted by Suara.com, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

The video upload showing Herjunot Ali as a DJ was immediately flooded with various netizen comments. Netizens think that Herjunot Ali doesn’t look old even though he is 38 years old.

There are also those who say that the older the actor in the 5 Cm film, the more handsome he gets.

“Oh my gosh, Herjunot Ali, why isn’t he old?” said the account @yoa****.

“Uncle, you don’t look old at all hahaha,” said the account @nab***.

“Refuse to grow old, brother Junot,” said the account @mld***.

“The older the dress, the more beautiful this one is,” explained the account @vin***.