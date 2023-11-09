Suara.com – As a birthday gift for the clinic owner, Dr. Oky Pratama treated Fuji to a holiday to Paris, Europe. In fact, the woman who is being rumored to be with footballer Asnawi Mangkualam has shown off her moments on a business class plane.

Fuji shared the moment he was relaxing in a chair near the plane window. He looked stylish in a matching cream top and bottom. He even wears sunglasses stylishly.

What’s also interesting is that a Gucci bag was deliberately placed on top of the monitor between the seat dividers. According to the Lyst website, Thursday (9/11/2023) this Gucci bag is in the Women’s Black Gg Marmont Mini Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag category.

This oval-shaped black bag is priced at 1,038 dollars or the equivalent of IDR 16 million. This bag can be used for 2 occasions, a mini shoulder bag or a handbag which is suitable for carrying small important items. Apart from that, there is also a practical card slot inside.

However, interestingly, even though it looks luxurious, this bag is not comparable to the price of a Paris-Jakarta round trip ticket (PP), because for one trip or departure the ticket price reaches IDR 12.1 million with a travel duration of 17 hours 45 minutes.

So the Paris-Jakarta PP trip requires at least IDR 24.2 million. This price only includes plane tickets, excluding other transportation costs including food and lodging costs.

It should be noted that on November 3 2023, Fuji just turned 21 as a woman born in 2002. Fuji’s birthday celebration is a moment for family gatherings. Although, he had to be sad because his late sister, Aunt Ardiansyah and Vanessa Angel did not participate.

A number of public figures were present to celebrate the birthday of Tariq Halilintar’s former lover, from Atta Halilintar, Aurel Hermansyah to his fellow influencer friends.