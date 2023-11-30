It appeared on ZeroFootprintthe periodical aimed at businesses, professionals, public and private entities that want to make a difference in the field of environmental sustainability, an interview with Luigi LatiniCEO Meteo Expert and creator of the MeteoHeroesthe animated series now translated into twenty-two languages, broadcast in Italy on Cartoonito and Boomerang and now in its second season.

In the interview, which we report below, Latini explains in depth how this project originated and what were the key principles that guided this exciting adventure:

“MeteoHeroes was born from awareness how difficult it is to talk to very young children – four, five, six years old – about issues related to environmental sustainability and the fight against waste. We made several attempts before finding the perfect balance between fun, cheerfulness e contentsthe right key that keeps the children focused until the end of the episode and that gives us time to convey true environmental culture. Even before the birth of the MeteoHeroes project, our weather center was very active in the weather sector disclosure towards the younger generations: with our structure and our meteorologists we have been organizing lessons on climate change for some time.

We started with the schools middle and high school but later – also with the birth of MeteoHeroes – we began to interface with increasingly younger teenagers and children. The younger generations are very sensitive to the issue: we have noticed a big difference not only when comparing the last ten years, but also from before to after the pandemic. Today, children are extremely prepared and attentive, especially those in primary schools, who are by far the most involved. An example? A child was able to tell me that a broken glass inside the dishwasher, since the fragments are covered in detergent and therefore chemical agents, should not be thrown into the glass but into unsorted dry waste.

Many of Meteo Expert’s meteorologists, then, are already university or high school professors and all have a degree in Atmospheric Physics (a qualification not to be taken for granted given that private Italian meteorology is not regulated). Maintain a level of excellence in this sense it is indispensable and becomes even more so when we propose ourselves as environmental disseminators among younger people. The first time I talked about the idea behind MeteoHeroes it was with one child psychotherapistLuigi Ballerini.

When I decided to embark on this new adventure I didn’t know anything about cartoons, so I felt the need to document myself. I started studying, taking notes and doing research, until I came across the product known as Teletubbies, a project born from the idea of ​​a child psychotherapist. Given the great success that the product has achieved, I too was looking for someone who could show me the painting from a perspective different from mine, that of the child I wanted to address. After the meetings with Ballerini – a precious consultant to the point that he is still one of the authors of the animated series – I started to have clearer ideas. There first draft of the concept was created in collaboration with Sanrio Co. Ltd, a Japanese company specialized in the creation and marketing of characters including the well-known Hello Kitty. The result was a nice project linked to the topic of weather forecasting, interesting but not totally convincing.

We then continued to search and came across incredible professionals who became our permanent collaborators. We learned about it through word of mouth Mommy, a cultural association that promotes digital education for young people to create awareness in the use of the internet and develop digital creativity. For the choice of director, however, we conducted a selection that directed us towards the great talent of Terry Amaini. The latter, an Italian animator and illustrator, is married to a Japanese designerwhich in turn provided us with support in developing the idea; it is therefore a wide-ranging project, within which high-level professionals collaborate with other high-level professionals.

For the sail we turned to Francesco Facchinetti, who has children targeted with our product and responded with great enthusiasm to the proposal. The choice of the names of the characters, then, was a rather delicate step. I wanted to give them one strong Italian origin, I wanted names that were original but also marketable on an international level. We therefore turned to latino and we selected the Latin words used to indicate atmospheric phenomena. Once the idea and characters had been outlined, the first product we developed on the MeteoHeroes theme was a free app, through which we were able to verify how fluid and convincing the concept was. Following the positive reactions of children and parents, we moved on to the audiovisual format, first with the creation of a series of shorts – short three and a half minute episodes – and then with the actual cartoon. For this step we looked for the support of a co-producer and we found it in World TV, with whom we co-produce fifty percent. Many other formats were then born, such as a podcast which is having great success in America.

We are currently working a lot at the schools: we have held lessons with MeteoHeroes, for example, for Inter’s youth teams and those for Fiorentina are planned. Our strength compared to all other audiovisual products for children is the fact that ours is a cartoon that parents want their children to see. In fact, we also find a lot of interest from families, who have understood that MeteoHeroes gives their children training and useful tools for their future. Through our cartoon and our lessons, very young people acquire the basis for understanding what the climate is facing: extreme weather phenomena, melting glaciers, heat waves… We want to train the generation from the future, political decision makers who have basic knowledge to make the right decisions. Bringing this type of awareness to adults is almost impossible: those who decide in recent years have not understood the gravity of the problem either from an environmental and humanitarian point of view or from an economic and financial one. For this reason we turn to adults of tomorrow. Who knows, by creating culture among them we might also have an indirect effect on their parents.”