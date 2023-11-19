Suara.com – PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) has reportedly received an extension of its special mining business permit (IUPK) until 2061, even though its validity period actually only ends in 2041.

Freeport Indonesia previously intended to extend its permit by building a smelter in Fak-Fak, West Papua, and increasing the government’s stake by 10%.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif said the government would extend the IUPK of the mining company in which Indonesia owns the largest stake.

He conveyed this on Friday (17/11/2023) after President Joko Widodo’s visit to the United States. Arifin emphasized that discussion of the extension of Freeport Indonesia’s mining contract in Papua, which was supposed to end in 2041, was one of the main topics.

According to him, PTFI’s IUPK can be extended until 2061 because there are still mineral resource reserves that can be utilized.

Mineral resource reserves that are still available are in underground mining, so the main focus currently is on exploiting these mineral resources.

Freeport Indonesia’s VP of Corporate Communication, Katri Krisnawati, explained that to obtain an extension of IUPK operations in Papua, PTFI plans to build a mineral refining facility (smelter) in Fak-Fak, West Papua, and increase the government’s stake by 10%.

During his visit to America, President Jokowi also discussed with the CEO of Freeport McMoran, Ricard Adkerson, about increasing Freeport’s shares in Indonesia and extending mining permits. President Jokowi hopes that these discussions can be completed by the end of November this year.