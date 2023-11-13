loading…

Iran’s military will be the largest contributor of power if it forms a coalition with Jordan, Yemen and Lebanon. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The military strength of a number of countries has increased significantly over time. Of the many, one that is quite interesting is the Middle East region.

Despite its status, which many may consider a conflict-prone region, the Middle East consists of countries with strong militaries. For example, you could mention Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, and Jordan.

As is known, each of them has capable military strength that cannot be underestimated. However, it looks like it would be very strong if these countries united and built a coalition.

The Military Strength of Iran, Lebanon, Yemen and Jordan If in Coalition

1. Number of Soldiers

If in coalition, these four forces would bring together around 790,000 active personnel. Iran is the largest contributor with 575,000 troops. While the rest are Yemen (45,000), Jordan (90,000) and Lebanon (80,000).

Apart from that, they also have 415,000 reserve troops. Iran is again the largest contributor with 350,000 personnel.

There is also a collection of paramilitary forces that each country can assemble if they form a coalition. The number could reach 505,000 personnel.

2. Land Weapons

If they form a coalition, these four can also collect sophisticated weapons in the form of tanks and rocket artillery. For example, tanks, they will have around 6,120 units with Iran as the largest contributor.

They also have more than 100,000 armored vehicles, 128,781 to be precise. The largest contributors are Iran (more than 69,000) and Jordan (more than 44,000).

Apart from that, there are still 1,135 self-propelled artillery, 2,548 towed artillery, and more than 1,000 rocket artillery.