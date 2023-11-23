loading…

The Gaza region, Palestine, was destroyed by Israeli bombardment in the war against Hamas. Israel threatens Iran, Lebanon and Yemen if it interferes in the Gaza war. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Israel has threatened at least three countries if they interfere in the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. The three countries are Iran, Yemen and Lebanon.

Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat said his country’s military would wipe out Iran and Lebanon from the face of the Earth if it intervened in the Gaza war.

Meanwhile, the threat to Yemen was made by Israeli Army Commander Tomer Bar.

Israel’s threat to Lebanon refers to the behavior of the Hezbollah group which is openly ready to open a new front in the Israel-Hamas war.

Military Strength of 3 Countries Threatened by Israel

1. Iran

Of the three countries threatened by Israel, Iran has the most capable military power. According to the GFP index, Iran is in the top 20 in the world in terms of military power.

The country of the Mullahs has around 575,000 troops supported by various weapons, such as more than 4,000 tanks and thousands of artillery pieces.

For its air power, Iran has 196 fighter jets and 12 attack helicopters. Then the Navy has 19 submarines, 3 corvettes and 7 frigates.

2. Wealth

In terms of military strength, Yemen is not as strong as Israel. In the GFP ranking, this country is in 74th position out of 145 countries.