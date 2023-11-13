A spokesperson for the military group responsible for the coup in Gabon at the end of August has announced that new political elections will be organized in the country for August 2025. Before the vote, the spokesperson said during a television broadcast, a conference will be organized national meeting to bring together all the “key parts” of the country: it will be held in April 2024.

The coup d’état of August 30th put an end to the government of President Ali Bongo Ondimba, a few hours after the announcement of his victory in the presidential elections. Bongo, who was running for a third term, had been in power since 2009, that is, since the death of his father, the previous president Omar Bongo, who had governed the country from 1967 to 2009. Both the army and the opposition forces had accused the government of having committed electoral fraud.