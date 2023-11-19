One of the essential areas of our operating system Windows It is the Microsoft Store, where we can download applications, but also fun and interesting video games.

And recently, Microsoft announced that it was almost completely redesigning the Microsoft Storeand also improving its performance.

And one of those features that were previously announced for the new Microsoft Store is the ability that users will have to select an installation path for the games that they purchase through the store.

To the surprise of all users, with version 22310 of the Microsoft Store, You can now choose a destination unit for all the games that we download from the store.

However, Redmond has described this feature so that users can take advantage of it from the first moment.

“When downloading games like Starfield, Halo Infinite or Forza Motorsport, you will now be able to specify the installation drive. For example, when you click the install button on the Starfield page, a new dialog box will appear giving you the opportunity to select a drive. You can change your default drive from the Microsoft Store Settings page. Also on the settings page, you can specify the location of your games folder within that drive. “These settings sync with the Xbox app on PC to ensure a consistent gaming experience.”

The Xbox app already allows you to select a drive to store games, basically the same feature that the Xbox now debuts. Microsoft Store.