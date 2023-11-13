











MeteoHeroes 2 win the prestigious award PRODU 2023an award given annually to the best television productions throughout Latin America.

The animated series won in the category “best entertainment program for children” and was nominated by Chilean national television TVN Chile.



The awards were created by Produ, a content provider organization for television, advertising and technology professionals in Latin America, Spain and the US Hispanic market, in collaboration with MIP Cancun.1 The awards are hosted by the Moon Palace Hotel in Cancun, Mexico.

The opening of the 2023 PRODU Awards took place on November 1st. Among the awarded titles are El amor después del amor (Netflix), El grito de las mariposas (Star+, Disney+), División Palermo (Netflix), El hijo zurdo (Movistar Plus+), La flor más bella (Netflix), El encargado ( Star+), Noticia de un secuestro (Prime Video) and Vgly (HBO Max). They were first awarded on October 6, 2017, where seventeen categories were presented.











