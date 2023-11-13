Jean François Fallacher, CEO of Orange in Spain, and Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MásMóvil, have a historic merger within the telecommunications market, which is only awaiting authorization from the European Union. Both directors committed to something that will positively affect the Spanish population once the new joint venture begins.

All sector experts advocate for a European authorization for the merger of Orange and MásMóvil before the end of the year, so that the resulting company can begin operations in the first third of 2024. There are many questions about how this will operate. telecom giant, but also an exciting promise on the table.

Promises and benefits for citizens

The merger proposal that Orange and MásMóvil sent to Europe included an ambitious network investment plan. When seeking financing to begin this merger process, an item of about 600 million euros for investment in networks fixed and mobile telephones in addition to the organic investment planned in the growth plans of the new group.

Approximately half of this capital could be directly allocated to the deployment of fiber optic networks in those locations where there is still no presence of the Orange network (much more evolved than MásMóvil’s and the second in Spain, only behind Movistar currently).

This would mean a scope of between 2 and 4 million more FTTH networks In our country. Thus, millions of real estate units would have coverage that they cannot access right now, or they do so only with Movistar’s conditions.

Taking into account that the average cost of deploying networks in localities where the infrastructure of the joint venture is not yet present is located at about 100 euros per household On average, the approximately 300 million euros that would be allocated for this purpose would allow the deployment of about 3 million homes.

Great improvement of 5G

The others approximately 300 million euros of incremental investment will be allocated to the deployment of 5G networkswhich accumulate a significant delay in Spain compared to other European countries and especially compared to the US, Korea, Japan and China.

Orange has already made a qualitative leap before merging with MásMóvil with the launch of 5G SA under the commercial name of 5G+. Although nothing specific has been commented on in this regard, it is to be expected that the current customers of the yellow operator will take advantage of the advantages of the orange customers and also take this leap in quality that is currently only offered by Orange and Movistar, with no forecast of that Vodafone does so for the moment, which would strengthen the service provided to mobile customers and make it possible to compete on equal terms with the blue operator.

In addition to this, part of the additional 300 million that the investment plan consisted of would be allocated to deployment of the 5G network based on the 3.5 GHz band. According to sources in the sector, with a budget of around 300 million, it would be possible to finance the construction of a network of about 7,000 nodes or locations. And with that figure, all cities could be provided with coverage, from the largest to those with around 20,000 inhabitants, which would mean reaching up to 70% of the population.