Countless ideas have come from Silicon Valley that They have changed the world and society definitively.. From this business incubator, not only have technologies such as computers, social networks or global financial systems emerged, but a different way of seeing the world has also been generated.

A business and technological ecosystem unique in the world has been generated around the San Francisco Bay. A select group of entrepreneurs feeds themselves with a very particular vision of things.

This vision makes the billionaire founders of the most important technology companies on the planet repeat over and over again the same pattern of behavior that only seeks to escape from their responsibilities with the rest of humanity in a constant flight forward.

He last book by Douglas Rushkoff It is titled ‘The survival of the richest. Escapist fantasies of technological billionaires’ from the Captain Swing publishing house. It is a work of social analysis that puts these millionaires and the consequences of their creations on the environment, current society and our future as a species in front of the mirror.

Don’t let its funny cover and almost cartoonish title fool you. In his story, the New York writer relates, sometimes in first person, sometimes the result of his research, the escapist mentality of the technological and financial elite formed or influenced by what the author has called “The Mentality.” ”.

The millionaires and their plans to escape from humanity (and, by the way, from the planet)

Rushkoff discusses how this way of thinking, the Mindset, is repeated over and over again in great technological innovations and failures. It consists of the idea that, With enough money and a lot of technology, billionaires can make a break for it of the damage they are causing to the planet and society with their companies.





It is thinking that there is always another totally new and transgressive solution based on the use of more technology or a new layer of abstraction of the financial market for major social and environmental problems. And that the wealthy individual can continue to rise above the rest of humanity.

As explained in the book, the famous motto coined by Mark Zuckerberg: “move fast and break things” defines quite accurately how the Mindset works. The only thing that should be done is to apply a slight nuance by changing the order: “Break things, and move fast enough so that the debris from what is going to be broken doesn’t reach you.”

Mentality is a path of no returnso this small elite group of technological millionaires believes that the only alternative to maintain their status is to flee the world, or redesign a new world at will in the face of the imminent ecological, social and political collapse that the Mentality itself is generating in its progress.

The book is a journey that analyzes the behavior of Silicon Valley billionaires and the Mentality. To contextualize it, Rushkoff draws on his own anecdotes and recounts his personal experience with five billionaires who hired him to give a private talk at an exclusive resort in the Nevada desert.

The main topic of their conversation was how to survive the “Event” (the name they give to a hypothetical catastrophe that is approaching), and for which the billionaires propose different escape strategies.

These escape plans, hidden in plain sight, are the fuel that drives the main technological advances of recent years.

These escape plans, hidden in plain sight, are the fuel that drives the main technological advances of recent years.

Throughout twelve chapters, the author finds the recurring patterns that, over and over again, are insistently repeated among the elites of Silicon Valley, perpetuating the Mentality in fields such as science, technology or finance in current expressions.

Every millionaire has looked for his escape plan: the missions to Mars of Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, the post-apocalyptic island bunkers of New Zealand, the search for eternal youth of Peter Thiel, the futurism of artificial intelligence of Sam Altman and the metaverse of Mark Zuckerberg. They all follow the doctrine spread by the Mentality.

In the first pages, Douglas Rushkoff already gives one of the first keys to the book, when one of the millionaires who hired him to get his opinion on the preparation of millionaires, asked him how to get the person in charge of his security team to stay faithful to him and his family after the “event” that would end civilization. That “weakest link” is the only link that unites the richest on the planet with the rest of humanity.

Rushkoff criticizes technological utopianism, the computerization and digitalization of all human interactions and the exploitation of that data by corporations. He connects all the dots by analyzing forms of rebellion against the mainstream, such as QAnon or meme stocks that “hacked” investment funds by playing their own game from Reddit with Gamestop.

The author draws on his extensive experience as a writer and columnist on technology and presents his book as an enormous glossary of links and references to other articles and published works, so that the reading experience is closer to that of an article in media. digital than a book printed on paper.

A look under the rug of technology

The Xataka reader will enjoy a brave, lucid and provocative work, which makes us reflect on the role of technology and fan phenomenon around these billionaires who rise up as messianic figures saving humanity, when the decisions they make from their companies are those that would be putting the future of humanity at risk.

Rushkoff poses a harsh criticism of the Mentality. An attitude inherent to the human being, which finds its natural habitat in the extractive economy. This idea is not something new, and it has already been noted since the times of Hernán Cortes, the subprime mortgage crisis or cryptocurrency mining.

Despite crudely showing the consequences of Mentality in society, Douglas Rushkoff also offers a hopeful look in which he proposes to transcend the landscape created by this current of dehumanizing thought and rediscover the value of free will, mutual aid and human interdependence.

This book is essential reading to understand the challenges and opportunities that the 21st century presents us with. Just as Dickens did in “Hard Times,” Douglas Rushkoff only needed 232 pages to pull up the rug from the technological elites of Silicon Valley who intend to rise above a world that they are destroying at a forced pace, showing themselves as the solution (and the problem).

In Xataka | The latest buzz among Silicon Valley billionaires are T-parties: testosterone parties

Imagen | Blue Origin