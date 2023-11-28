GAME stores have launched a Nintendo Switch pack that is hard to say no to. Get two games and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online plus the console at a reduced price for a limited time.

Christmas is coming and to get the most out of your purchases you can’t miss the new promotional pack with Nintendo Switch + NSW Sports + Super Mario Bros Wonder + 3 meses de Switch Online.

Only in GAME and GAME.es stores you can get this mega pack for 319.99 euros until December 10 or while stocks last. Take advantage now and get two great family games, access to the online benefits of the subscription service and a brand new console.

This is a unique opportunity to get Super Mario Bros Wonder, the recent and acclaimed 2D platform launch that once again makes us enjoy the essence of the character, but with great and crazy new features.

Plus, you also get Nintendo Switch Sports, the fun sports formula that returns from Wii with Volley, Chambara, Soccer, Tennis, Badminton, Bowling y Golf as featured sports.

More Nintendo Switch packs await you at GAME

And that’s not all, because remember that the pack with Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Super Mario Bros. Wonder + 3 meses de Nintendo Switch Online It is also available for 369.99 euros only in GAME and GAME.es stores.

So now you know, don’t hesitate to get Nintendo Switch + NS Sports + Super Mario Bros. Wonder + 3 months of Switch Online for 319.99 euros and other packs with the hybrid console in GAME and GAME.es stores until the 10th December or end of stock.

Platforms:

Nintendo Switch

Launch:

October 20, 2023

