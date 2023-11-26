In 2014, Corey Levitan interviewed former astronaut Mike Mullane for Men’s Health. They talked about “many” things: about peeing in space, the need to wear diapers, the aerodynamic consequences of farting in microgravity conditions… and (inevitably seeing how the interview was going) about having erections.

Mullane’s response left no room for doubt: while he was in space, several mornings he woke up with something capable of “piercing kryptonite” between his legs.

And it’s curious. Because, in general terms, erections should be somewhat more difficult to achieve and, in fact, it cannot be ruled out that the size of that mass of tissues and vessels that we call the penis may be reduced in microgravity conditions. That’s what evolution has.

Let’s think about it for a moment. One of the great problems that biological evolution has had to face is gravity. Our entire circulatory system is tuned to redistribute fluids under conditions of normal gravity. What’s more, it takes help from it and, when that help disappears and the distribution of blood becomes easier, problems appear.

The most obvious example is that the heart has less fluid to pump and blood pressure decreases because blood is more distributed throughout the body. The consequence is that it is more difficult to “get liquid” into a specific place.

There are much more subtle things… Testosterone levels, for example, plummet in space. We are not very clear about the reason and it is speculated that it is the result of the hormonal, physical, dietary and sleep imbalance that astronauts subject their bodies to. There are many such details, and over the past few years, researchers have studied all of them.

...but what has been left unstudied has been what happened afterwards. After returning from space. These days, a team of researchers from Florida State University has published a work on the effect that high levels of radiation and weightlessness could have on vascular tissues. More specifically, about the effect that space travel could end up having on erectile dysfunction.

According to researchers, so far astronauts have spent “little time” up there; But the conditions that occur during space travel are a huge source of oxidative stress and this has a long-term effect on the pathogenic mechanisms involved in this type of dysfunction. If we do not take close care of these two factors, the problems will accumulate.

What implications does it have? The worrying thing is that, always according to researchers, the most dangerous factor is radiation and, as space expeditions become longer and more distant, the effect (until now hidden) will become evident and the problems will tend to go deeper.

Luckily, the Florida State team believes there are solutions within our reach, but we have to work on them.

