Al Qassam Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaidah. Photo/Al-Qassam media

GAZA – Abu Ubaidah, spokesman for Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades in the Gaza Strip, often appears in public wearing a headband.

On the headband there are writings in Arabic. These writings have important meaning for Abu Ubaidah and Hamas.

At the top of Abu Ubaidah’s headband there is the inscription لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله. This writing is a shahada, namely a Muslim’s statement of belief that there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah. The shahada is the first and most important pillar of Islam.

Under the shahada there is the writing كتائب القسام. This article is the name of the Al Qassam Brigades, namely the military wing of Hamas.

The Al Qassam Brigades are responsible for the defense of the Gaza Strip and resistance to the Israeli colonial regime.

Apart from that, on the side of Abu Ubaidah’s headband there is the inscription الناطق العسكري. This word means “military spokesperson”.

Abu Ubaidah is indeed the spokesperson for the Al Qassam Brigades, so this article is his identity.

The inscriptions on Abu Ubaidah’s headband show his identity as a Muslim and Palestinian fighter. This headband is also a symbol of Hamas’ resistance to the Israeli apartheid regime.

