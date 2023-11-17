loading…

Spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, Al Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaidah. Photo/Aawsat

JAKARTA – Abu Ubaidah is the spokesperson for Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades. Recently, his name has received worldwide attention, especially in cyberspace.

Like a spokesperson, Abu Ubaidah makes quite a lot of public appearances. He often gives speeches or official statements related to Hamas.

Even though he often appears in public, the figure of Abu Ubaidah is still very mysterious. Moreover, he always covers his face with a typical Palestinian keffiyeh when appearing or speaking.

Apart from the typical Palestinian keffiyeh, Abu Ubaidah also has other characteristics in his appearance when making speeches or appearing in public. He usually wears a typical army uniform and a headband.

If you look closely, Abu Ubaidah’s uniform or headband has Arabic writing on it. So, what do these writings mean?

The meaning of the writing on Abu Ubaidah’s clothes and headband

1. Writing on Abu Ubaidah’s Uniform

To explain a little, Abu Ubaidah is almost always seen wearing a typical army uniform when appearing in public. On one part, Arabic writing is embedded, right above the shirt pocket.

The writing in Arabic is “الناطق العسكري”. The meaning itself is “military spokesperson”.

2. Writing on Abu Ubaidah’s Headband

Apart from wearing a typical Palestinian keffiyeh, Abu Ubaidah also usually appears with a headband. On the front, the headband has a number of separate Arabic writings.

At the top, there is the writing “لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله”. The meaning is “There is no god but Allah and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah.

Meanwhile, at the bottom, there is the writing “كتائب القسام”. The meaning is “Al Qassam Brigades”.

Looking back, Abu Ubaidah first became known when he was one of the Al Qassam Brigade field officers, to be precise in 2002. After changing assignments and making many public appearances, he chose to cover his face.

This was done because Abu Ubaidah followed the example of the former leader of Al Qassam who was killed by Israel in 1993, namely Imad Aqel. He was officially appointed as the spokesperson for the Al Qassam Brigades in 2005.

(ian)