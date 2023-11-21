Suara.com – The Ganjar-Mahfud MD pair, who are participants in the 2024 presidential election, received serial number three out of three pairs of contestants. The pair then promoted the three-finger salute as a political campaign symbol.

As campaign material, Ganjar Pranowo emphasized that the three-finger greeting refers to obedience.

“Three fingers are three promises: Obey God, obey the law, and be loyal to the people,” said Ganjar Pranowo.

Meanwhile, the AMIN National Team officially completed its structure by adding a head coach, Ahmad Ali.

The following is a selection of editorial news related to the latest political developments in the presidential election, summarized on Tuesday (21/11/2023).

1. What does Ganjar’s three-finger greeting mean? Similar to The Hunger Games, the actual meaning is not a symbol of rebellion

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the public has recently been shocked by Ganjar Pranowo’s three-finger greeting pose, which is said to be similar to the symbol of resistance in the Hunger Games film series which was a hit in 2014. So what is the true meaning of this pose?

The video of the three-finger pose was uploaded by presidential candidate (candidate) Ganjar via his official social media account X (Twitter), on Monday (20/11/2023). The 23 second video shows Ganjar Pranowo dressed all in black, and standing in the middle of his supporters who are also wearing matching suits.

2. Ganjar-Mahfud’s electability declines, suspected to be the effect of criticism of the Jokowi regime, Puan asks TPN to carry out an evaluation

Head of DPP PDI Perjuangan Puan Maharani. (Suara.com/Bagaskara)

Chair of the PDI Perjuangan DPP, Puan Maharani, advised the National Winning Team (TPN) Ganjar-Mahfud to carry out an evaluation. This follows Ganjar-Mahfud’s electability which is increasingly declining.

Puan also asked for an evaluation to be carried out by the parties supporting Ganjar-Mahfud. The evaluation was proposed because electability has allegedly decreased due to Ganjar’s attitude in continuing to criticize the current government.

3. Prabowo-Gibran’s cheerful and cheerful political style is considered successful, TKN spokesperson: Like food, this is the main dish

Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka while attending the Mata Najwa event. (Doc. Tim Gerindra)

Spokesperson for the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Cheryl Anelia Tanzil, assessed that Prabowo-Gibran’s political concepts and style were on the right track.

He conveyed this assessment based on the positive sentiment about Prabowo-Gibran’s electability in the results of the latest LSI Denny JA survey.

4. Ahmad Ali Becomes Head Coach of the AMIN National Team, Anies: Like Sir Alex Ferguson at MU

Presidential candidate from the Change Coalition, Anies Baswedan. (Suara.com/Rakha)

Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan likened the Head Coach of the AMIN National Team, Ahmad Ali, whose job was just announced to be that of a coach at a top football club. He considered Ahmad Ali like Sir Alex Ferguson.

“So this is more or less like Sir Alex Ferguson in a football match, or in MU, what’s his name in Arsenal? Arsene Wenger. What is he in Liverpool? Maybe like Jurgen Klopp,” said Anies in a press conference at home. Changes, Jalan Diponegoro 10, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

5. Joining the AMIN National Team, Former Corruption Eradication Committee Chair Abraham Samad and Refly Harun Become Members of the Expert Council

Former Corruption Eradication Committee Chairman Abraham Samad. (Suara.com/Ummi HS).

Former Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee, Abraham Samad, is a member of the National Team Expert Council, Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN).

Apart from Abraham Samad, there is also a constitutional law expert, Refly Harun, who also joined as a member of the AMIN National Team Expert Council.

