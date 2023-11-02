Suara.com – The meaning of dreams about war recently has made the public curious, considering that news of the occupation of Palestine by Israel has recently become a hot issue. What do you think it means?

Dreaming of a war really creates fear in itself, especially if in the conscious mind it shows that parents, children and siblings died in that war. Plus, many people believe dreams of war are a sign of misfortune.

So, instead of guessing, here is the meaning of dreams of war which can cure curiosity, according to Dream Christ, Thursday (11/2/2023).

1. The meaning of dreams about war

The meaning of a dream about war indicates that the subconscious mind is trying to uncover feelings that have not yet been realized. This feeling is what makes your brain suffer all this time.

A number of Palestinian residents in Gaza fled amid Israeli military aggression, Wednesday (11/10/2023). (Photo: AFP)

2. The meaning of dreams about world war

Experiencing this in the subconscious means being stressed at work or in family life. Plus you may feel that the current environment is torturous.

This dream is also a sign that someone close to you wants to torture you. In addition, family members in general often put pressure on their social life and growing independence.

3. The meaning of dreams about nuclear war

This is a reflection of several situations and the potential to push you out of your comfort zone. But if you are too tense and threatening, this is also a message to be careful, because if you make the wrong decision you will regret it later.

Israeli missile attack on the Gaza Strip. (AFP)

So the best solution is to stay calm, when experiencing problems to immediately find solutions that arise.

4. The meaning of dreams of fighting with a sword

You have a problem, the solution that needs to be done is to find a middle way to find a solution. This dream also indicates that you have the strength, courage and determination to face reality. This is an extraordinary trait of a winner.

5. The meaning of dreams about dying in war

The meaning of this dream shows that you have tried your best to exhaust your energy and even experienced trauma in order to achieve your goal.

But this dream is also a message, not to be too shaken and give up, you can take a break but continue but stay focused on facing bigger challenges.