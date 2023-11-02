Jonathan Majors is the biggest problem Marvel Studios has right now

An article from Variety has revealed a series of problems with the UCM that leaves the brand in a bad position. Marvel.

Jonathan Majors is a headache for Marvel Studios

According to Variety, during the annual meeting of Kevin Feige and his creative team, the future of Jonathan Majors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Let us remember that the actor will face a trial in New York for charges that are related to domestic violence.

The article says that the problem with Majors has Marvel executives very concerned, and that is why they are already discussing possible scenarios. The most interesting thing is that the study would have the option replace Kang with Doctor Doomthe popular villain of the 4 Fantastic.

Although the problem with Majors is serious, introducing Doctor Doom as the great villain of the current saga is just an idea. Marvel could also make the decision to cast another actor to play the role of Kang, as suddenly writing off this character could be worse.

The return of the original Avengers team

The Marvel Studios team also spoke at the meeting about the possibility of bringing back the Avengers originals, including Robert Downey’s Tony Stark and Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. This point was discussed because some of the new characters have not worked as expected. However, Marvel Studios has not yet made any decision on this matter.

The complicated production of The Marvels

The outlet revealed that The Marvels had to film reshoots for four weeks, as Marvel Studios needed to properly reorganize a “tangled” story. Besides, The Marvels It had a test screening in Texas last June, and the results weren’t the best. People who attended the screening were disappointed by the final cutand the report says that the film was defined as an average product at best.

The director of The Marvels, Nia DaCosta, also received criticism. A source close to the production says that while the film was still in post-production, DaCosta left for London to work on his next project with Tessa Thompson. The article says this: “If you’re directing a $250 million movie, it’s a little strange for the director to leave with a few months left.”

Chaos in Blade

The Variety report states that initially the plot of Blade it would mainly focus on various women and contained life lessons. In fact, it is said that in this version of the script, Mahershala Ali he would have been demoted to the film’s fourth lead. Therefore, between the controversial original idea, the various changes in the production’s creative team, and the many delays, Ali thought about leaving the role of Blade.

Another important point related to Blade is that now would have a budget of less than 100 million dollars. This is somewhat surprising, since MCU films receive much higher budgets.

Although the budget issue could worry fans, the truth is that there are cheaper movies than the MCU ones that look very good. Additionally, Marvel Studios has hired the writer of Logan, Michael Greento take charge of the Blade script.

Marvel Studios’ bad visual effects

Victoria Alonso was pointed out as the main culprit for the problems with the effects at Marvel. However, the report suggests that Alonso would have become the studio’s scapegoat, and the poor visual effects in She-Hulk are the consequences of a lack of supervision during the project’s development. An insider claims Feige is to blame and said the effects problems are the result of scripts that were inadequately developed.

“The so-called bad visual effects we see are due to half-baked scripts. That’s not Victoria. That’s Kevin. And even above Kevin. Those issues should be addressed in pre-production. “The timeline doesn’t allow Marvel executives to sit down with the material.”

The report reveals that the budget for a single episode of She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka was worth 25 million dollarswhich exceeds the budget of an episode of the last season of Game of Thrones.

Marvel Studios has a lot of work ahead of them to solve all their problems, the good thing about this is that apparently they have already started restructuring the studio.