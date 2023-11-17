Marvel Studios has begun to take key steps for one of its most important films in the future of the UCM: The Fantastic Four. Recently, it was revealed that Pedro Pascal was the leading candidate to play Reed Richards, along with other actors and actresses who are in the running to play members of the First Family.

However, that’s not all we’ve discovered about Marvel’s plans. According to the report by Jeff Sneider, an expert and reliable journalist in the MCU, the studio would be planning a significant change for one of the most emblematic villains of the franchise: Silver Surfer would undergo a gender change and become a woman instead of a man.

“Yes, you can expect to see a female Silver Surfer,” Sneider commented in the same article. Although we have already seen Juno in the comics, this new version of the MCU is expected to be a combination of Norrin Radd, the original Silver Surfer, and Nova, the herald of Galactus.

Speaking of Galactus, Sneider also mentioned that the main candidate to play the World Eater is Javier Bardem. Originally scheduled to premiere on November 8, 2024, The Fantastic Four will be delayed until May 2, 2025 due to internal problems at Marvel and the actors’ strike.

