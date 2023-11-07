(advertorial)

How do you get a car enthusiast into a plug-in hybrid? Door open, car enthusiast in, door closed. No, just kidding. The right answer is: by making that hybrid extremely cool with unique technology. The Mazda MX-30 already had a unique appearance due to the Japanese craftsmanship and the freestyle doors, but now this electric car also has a unique rotary engine for more range.

You can charge the Mazda MX-30 R-EV at the plug for a fully electric range of 85 kilometers. Most drivers will therefore be able to drive to work and back without using petrol. When the battery starts to run out, the gasoline engine recharges the battery. You may be familiar with the principle of such a plug-in hybrid, but the engine of this Mazda is unique.

The MX-30 R-EV (the ‘R’ stands for ‘Rotation’) has a so-called rotary engine. This does not work with pistons, but with a triangular rotor. Because this rotor does not move up and down, but rotates, the engine runs virtually without vibrations. The engine is also compact, light and extremely strong for its size. All things you want in an efficient PHEV.

The unique rotary engine in the MX-30 R-EV

In addition to charging via the petrol engine, you can of course also choose to hang your MX-30 R-EV at the charging station. It is charged again in no time: with a 3-phase 11-kW connection it goes from 20 to 80 percent within an hour, and via fast charging (which is unique on a PHEV) even from 20 to 80 percent within 30 minutes.

You will notice that – if you want – you can easily drive most kilometers in the Netherlands electrically. But if you want to go a little further, the petrol engine ensures that you can drive to the sun in the south of France or the slopes in Austria with the same ease without having to stand at the charging station for a long time. Ideal!

Speaking of enthusiasts: they will fall in love with the handling of the MX-30. Thanks to Electric G-Vectoring Control Plus, they enjoy precise and responsive steering, while the weight distribution between front and rear ensures consistent handling in corners. In addition, the cool, minimalist and sustainable interior will win them over.

