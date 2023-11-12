John-117’s armor is really loved by Halo fans, however, the price in the latest installment raises criticism.

The Master Chief is the most iconic and beloved character in the franchise.

Halo Infinite got off to a great start during its launch, although as usual, it also suffered from some issues and criticism. The campaign mode delighted the users who were finally able to enjoy the return of the Spartans, however, not having a cooperative mode at the time made the players very angry. Now the same thing is happening, but due to the high prices of the store, more specifically with the mythical armor of the Master Chief.

As you well know, the Master Chief is the main protagonist of the franchise, it all started with him and players have a special affection for his cosmetics, in fact, they were very happy when they found out that they could equip his armor in multiplayer mode… But what they didn’t think was that it was so ridiculously expensive, something that has pissed off many people, since They think they have gone too far setting the price of 2,200 credits, that is, about 20 euros.

Halo Infinite inflates the price of its most iconic armor

Yes, it is obvious that Free to play games such as Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode need to earn income from somewhere, in this case, with cosmetics. It is nothing new, since this practice is also available in Fortnite, Warzone or Apex among many other titles. Reddit user DeathByReach has opened a thread to find out the opinion of other users and the truth is, they don’t seem very happy with these prices.

Halo Infinite – Mark V Kit + Store Update Megathread – Nov 7th, 2023

As you can see in the publication if you enter the forum, the comments are full of complaints, although there are some opinions that say they agree with the price that Halo Infinite imposes. Despite this, There is no shortage of people who get this type of cosmeticsAs in other games, customizing your character draws a lot of attention from everyone, which is why it is a practice that earns companies a lot of money.

What do you think? Surely you are clear that these types of methods are necessary, as we say, free titles need income from somewhere, therefore, if they do not charge for the game, they must implement something that will attract that money. The character and weapon skins are the most requested and the most profitable, although that does not mean that the prices have to be really abusive. That’s where the complaints begin, something that already happened with the delivery of Diablo IV, both because of the prices and the little content of the battle pass.

