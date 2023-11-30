The MásMóvil Group today announced its results for the first nine months of 2023, that is, until September 30. The telecom has explained that, despite the difficult market conditions, they have achieved service income of 6% more until reaching 1,864 million euros. If we talk about total income, in this case it is 2,232 million euros, which is 3% more than in the same period of the previous year.

Among other financial figures, the company indicates a Pre-IFRS EBITDA that reached 778 million euros until September, 13% more. For its part, adjusted EBITDA reached 903 million euros or, in other words, 7% more. The EBITDA margin reached 40%.

Meinrad Spenger, CEO of the MásMóvil Group, stated that “We are satisfied to maintain a good evolution during the first nine months of the year in which our income from telco services has increased by 6% despite market conditions. In addition, we maintain a good acquisition rate thanks to having the most satisfied customers in the market, and we already have 2.5 million incremental services to telco services.”

Almost 16 million customers

Leaving aside the purely financial figures, it is time to review the commercial performance of the operator in the first 9 months of the year. At the end of this period it had about 15.8 million total lines4% more than at the end of the same period in 2022. Of these, 12.3 million are mobile and nearly 3.4 million are fixed broadband.

In this period he captured almost 430,000 new lines between broadband and mobile postpaid. However, the thing goes further. The MásMóvil Group already has 2.5 million incremental services (insurance, financial services, content, energy, health or alarms).

To finish the review, the operator explained to us that she has obtained in record time 5 ESG ratings with excellent scores in all of them, among them it boasts of achieving an ESG Entity Rating with a score of 77 points, the highest for a telecom in Europe, from Sustainable Fitch.