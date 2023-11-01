The Marvels movie could be very important for the future of the MCU and announce the arrival of the X-Men.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been full of surprises and exciting theories, and fans are eager to see how mutants will be incorporated into this franchise. As we progress through this Multiverse saga, clues and hints are starting to appear, and there could be an exciting nod in The Marvels that hints at the arrival of the X-Men.

In the latest preview of The Marvels, a detail has caught the attention of fans. At second 8 of the clip, the word ‘Comes Next’ appears on the screen, but it is the ‘X’ that disappears more slowly than the other letters. This has led to some speculation that it could be a deliberate nod to the X-Men’s arrival in the MCU.

Although it could be considered a coincidence, knowing the care that Marvel Studios puts into the details, nothing can be ruled out. The arrival of the X-Men is a highly anticipated and significant event in the world of superheroes, so any clue is worthy of consideration. Although it also seems like a desperate act to get people more interested in the new film, which for now is doing very poorly in ticket pre-sales.

The road to mutants.

Phase 4 of the MCU has left clues and theories about the introduction of mutants. From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to the Ms. Marvel series, terms like mutation and mutants have been mentioned. This has led to speculation about how the door will open for the arrival of the X-Men. Will it be in The Marvels? We’ll have to wait a little to find out.

Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, played a crucial role, as as the story of the Ms. Marvel series progressed, it was revealed that her bracelet was not the source of her powers, but that she had a genetic mutation. This could be a significant step in bringing the X-Men to the MCU.

X-Men

Lead writer Bisha K. Ali revealed that the inclusion of mutants wasn’t part of the plan from the beginning, but it fit perfectly into the logic of the overall story they’re setting up. The news of this addition surprised even star Iman Vellani, who felt honored to be part of this big change in the MCU.

Fan enthusiasm can be detrimental.

The arrival of the X-Men has been expected for a long time, which is why people try to find clues in every corner of the promotions. But for now, everything indicates that we will have to wait and that The Marvels will only be a space adventure where a conflict with a powerful Kree will be resolved. However, we will have to be very attentive to the post-credits scenes as they promise strong emotions. Although, for now we don’t know in which direction. Will there be a mention of Deadpool 3, Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars?

The Marvels premieres on November 10, 2023. It will be at that time when everything is revealed. Meanwhile, we can review all the UCM installments on Disney Plus with this link.

