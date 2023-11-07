Curious words from director Nia DaCosta about the movie The Marvels that is about to be released in theaters.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has accustomed us to the fact that each film and series is woven into a spider web that forms a single story. So for some viewers it may be a bit complex to follow. Now The Marvels will be released and director Nia DaCosta is aware of the confusion that could overwhelm viewers, and instead of dissipating it… she decided to intensify it!

During an interview with Total Film, Nia DaCosta shared her focus on making The Marvels a deliberately “jarring” cinematic experience for audiences. The director wanted viewers to feel as confused as the film’s heroines themselves, who experience a series of changes and challenges.

These are his words.

“I definitely wanted, because they are very disoriented with change, for people to be within their experience. I wanted it to be very subjective and each of them do very different things when the change starts, so yes, I wanted it to be as jarring for the audience as it is for them.

“We have Ms. Marvel, the TV show, Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and it was kind of a constant negotiation to determine: Okay, how much information do people need?” It was a real trial and error. We don’t want people to have to see anything else, but of course you also have to be honest and say: This is project number 33 in this universe. It’s kind of a sequel to five different things. So at a certain point, you have to say: Okay, yeah, there are some things we can’t include here, but it will be fun.” Nia DaCosta said.

The Marvels

We will find out everything they have prepared for The Marvels starting November 9, 2023 when it hits theaters. While you can review mUCM installments such as Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), WandaVision, Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion. You will find all this on Disney Plus with this link.

Fuente TF.